BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $3,609,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2,803.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 464,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 448,588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,175,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 173,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth about $4,736,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $11.01. 225,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,727,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.