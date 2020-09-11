BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 144,979 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 74,601 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. 7,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,851. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $117.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.86.

