BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,390,707,000 after buying an additional 569,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

AXP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.95. 57,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.