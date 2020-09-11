BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,812,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,228 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.02. 112,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

