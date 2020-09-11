BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 683 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 181.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,266,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,079,030,000 after buying an additional 1,299,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.80. The company had a trading volume of 141,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,285. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.33.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

