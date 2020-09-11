BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2,107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 189,647 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. 75,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,987. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

