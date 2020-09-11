BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $108.83. 43,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,981. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

