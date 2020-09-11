Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Macquarie upgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2019, it had a production capacity of 29.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 326 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved plus probable reserves.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit