Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 440

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 487 ($6.36).

Beazley stock opened at GBX 396.40 ($5.18) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 26.60. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 294.20 ($3.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 634 ($8.28). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 427.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 418.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 10.60.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

