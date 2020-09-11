Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives $8.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 74.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. 7,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.70.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.