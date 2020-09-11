BidaskClub Downgrades CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Hold

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of CBAY opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $389.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Analyst Recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit