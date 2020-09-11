BidaskClub Downgrades CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of CBAY opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $389.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

