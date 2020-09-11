BidaskClub Downgrades Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $859.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.