BidaskClub Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARCT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

ARCT opened at $40.49 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 3.11.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $451,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,708,000 after buying an additional 727,354 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,747,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,392,000 after acquiring an additional 537,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,550,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

