BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BigCommerce updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $83.16 on Friday. BigCommerce has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $162.50.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Truist cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.