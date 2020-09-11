Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Up 5.1%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.03 and last traded at $88.31. Approximately 1,725,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,230,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a PE ratio of -157.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mawhinney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total transaction of $1,300,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,190.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,869,597 shares of company stock worth $455,030,161.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 172,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,922.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

