Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Up 5.1%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.03 and last traded at $88.31. Approximately 1,725,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,230,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a PE ratio of -157.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mawhinney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total transaction of $1,300,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,190.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,869,597 shares of company stock worth $455,030,161.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 172,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,922.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit