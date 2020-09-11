Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on REYN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Black Diamond Therapeutics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.69%.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Noll purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit