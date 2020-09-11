Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.05. 530,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 580,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,865,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,013 shares of company stock worth $27,461,323 over the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Blackline by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackline by 502.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 189.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Blackline in the first quarter worth $481,000.

Blackline Company Profile (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

