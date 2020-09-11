Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,205,076,000 after acquiring an additional 310,661 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325,862 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.17. 238,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

