Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

BE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,938.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,666 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $27,439.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,170.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,031,413 shares of company stock worth $15,751,477. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit