Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,938.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,666 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $27,439.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,170.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,031,413 shares of company stock worth $15,751,477. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.