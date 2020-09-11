BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $187.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. G.Research cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Gabelli cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.69.

ECL stock opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.43, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,718,000 after acquiring an additional 612,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,850,000 after acquiring an additional 355,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $8,144,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

