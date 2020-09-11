Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an under review rating and issued a GBX 71 ($0.93) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of LON BONH opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.25. The company has a market cap of $3.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. Bonhill Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15.

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

