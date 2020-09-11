Briscoe Group Limited (BGP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on October 1st

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Briscoe Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97.

Briscoe Group Company Profile

Briscoe Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of homeware and sporting goods in New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Homeware and Sporting Goods. It operates under the Briscoes Homeware, Living & Giving, and Rebel Sport brand names. As of January 27, 2019, the company operated a network of 46 bricks and mortar stores, including 13 fulfilment hubs in the homewares sector; and 38 stores, including 9 fulfilment hubs in the sporting goods sector.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Briscoe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briscoe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit