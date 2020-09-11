Briscoe Group Limited (BGP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on October 1st

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Briscoe Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97.
Briscoe Group Company Profile
