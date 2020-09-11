Brokerages Expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) will post sales of $7.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.99 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $24.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $25.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.89 billion to $26.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after acquiring an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,564,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.29. 70,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.32. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

