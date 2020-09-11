Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce $44.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.88 million to $45.50 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $39.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $181.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.20 million to $185.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $217.09 million, with estimates ranging from $207.70 million to $236.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $340,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Fraser Bullock sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $62,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,218.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 894,018 shares of company stock valued at $28,824,027 in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 335,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 2,155.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 250,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 239,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,285. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

