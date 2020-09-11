Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price at $36.75

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.26. 4,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 50,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $1,726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,948 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $189,324.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,448.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,776,686 shares of company stock valued at $184,647,227. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.