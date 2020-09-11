Brokerages Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) PT at GBX 2,286.67

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,286.67 ($29.88).

A number of analysts have issued reports on ULE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

LON:ULE remained flat at $GBX 2,204 ($28.80) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 63,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,101. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,334.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,053.88. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 54.70 ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) by GBX 5 ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Electronics will post 12028.0228921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a GBX 54.60 ($0.71) dividend. This is an increase from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $39.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 73.15%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.