Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) Trading Down 1.5%

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.20. Approximately 12,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 10,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.18.

About Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN)

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc The fund is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

