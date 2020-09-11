Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 1,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRBW)

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, IRA accounts, and time deposits; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgages, small business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as equipment financing loans.

