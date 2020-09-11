Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on BVRDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of BVRDF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. 9,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

