Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on BVRDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of BVRDF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. 9,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

