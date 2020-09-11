C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Trading Down 2.5%

C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (LON:C4XD) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.26 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25). Approximately 167,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 330,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.31.

C4X Discovery Company Profile (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. The company has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy 3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilises proprietary ground-breaking mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behaviour and physical properties of drug molecules; and MolPlex.

