CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. AlphaValue upgraded CAIXABANK/ADR from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $0.80 on Monday. CAIXABANK/ADR has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

