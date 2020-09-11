Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $98,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $407,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

