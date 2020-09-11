Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 66,204 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,204 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $43,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.71. 71,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,381. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.26 and a 200 day moving average of $152.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

