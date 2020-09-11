Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,230,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.42% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 92.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $74,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.77. 10,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.68 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

