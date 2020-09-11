Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 362.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,372 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.26% of Quest Diagnostics worth $40,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,549,000 after purchasing an additional 179,263 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,658,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,086,000 after acquiring an additional 294,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,349,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after acquiring an additional 94,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,561. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.