Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $42.47 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,402.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,672 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $42,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 578.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

