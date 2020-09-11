Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97,762 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.34% of Etsy worth $43,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after buying an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,322 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Etsy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,476,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 3,029 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $260,827.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,831 shares in the company, valued at $243,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,289 shares of company stock worth $42,513,816. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $111.10. The stock had a trading volume of 123,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,359. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $141.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

