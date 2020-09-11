Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 405,697 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 46.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 405,697 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $40,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Baxter International by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 14,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.73. 53,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,974. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,560,833 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

