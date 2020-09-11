Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 88,525 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 88,525 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Boeing were worth $42,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 905,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,993,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,210,000 after buying an additional 111,698 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 196,586 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 231.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.04.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.63. The stock had a trading volume of 387,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,288,952. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.33 and a 200-day moving average of $173.25. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

