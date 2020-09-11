Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $84.78 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,778,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,426. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $84.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.40.

