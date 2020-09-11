Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.08 and last traded at C$7.08. 2,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.04.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.25 million and a P/E ratio of -10.47.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

