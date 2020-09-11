Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) shares traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$12.00. 13,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 8,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.68.

In other Canso Credit Income Fund news, Director Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.78 per share, with a total value of C$43,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,544,158.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,849.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

