Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 978,645 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4,428.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,743 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,645 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of HP worth $17,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HP by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,054,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774,693 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of HP by 100.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,200,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1,027.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,502,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $181,730,000 after buying an additional 9,570,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 107.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956,663 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $148,272,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 279,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,542. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

