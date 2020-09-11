Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,166 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 67.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 148,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 771,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,531,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

