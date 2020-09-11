Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after buying an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,907,000 after purchasing an additional 265,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus raised their price target on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,206 shares of company stock worth $68,746,101 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $8.10 on Friday, hitting $312.29. 21,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The company has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

