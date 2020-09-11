Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARR. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.18.
CARR stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $31.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,658,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
