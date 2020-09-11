Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARR. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.18.

CARR stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,658,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

