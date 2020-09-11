Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CASA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 93.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

