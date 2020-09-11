Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.18 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $183.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

