Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Trading Up 5.2%

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) shares were up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 241,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 923,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.15 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Castlight Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $183.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 55.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. Research analysts predict that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Castlight Health by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 62,920 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Castlight Health by 46.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 351,190 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

