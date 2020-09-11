Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading 6% Higher

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.40. 194,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 451,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,694. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 56.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

