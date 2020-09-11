Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading 6% Higher

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.40. 194,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 451,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23.
In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,694. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 56.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.